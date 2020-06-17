Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro amazes fans in the new V-Jump cover

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super it comes out monthly with a new chapter among the pages of V-Jump, a magazine that also offers Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. For the new issue of the magazine, however, Toyotaro has dedicated an extraordinary color cover dedicated to the latest saga.

As the first spoilers about chapter 61 of DB Super begin to leak from the web, which herald a leading role for the Prince of Saiyans, attention has shifted for the moment to the new color cover of V-Jump, cover made by the same Toyotaro. The sensei, in fact, has dedicated an extraordinary illustration for the magazine, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

The graphic representation portrays Goku in Ultra Instinct mode assisted by Vegeta in the fight against the deadly wizard, cornered by the powerful duo. Could this be a clue to the future of the battle against Molo?

However, recently, fans have taken the opportunity to discuss the first leaks of chapter 61 that have proposed a clash particularly similar to that between Vegeta and Metal Cooler in the dedicated film by Dragon Ball Z. And you, instead, what do you think of this particular illustration, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.