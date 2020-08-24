Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: This is why Beerus saved Goku and his companions

August 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Over the course of its long run, the epic of Dragon Ball has seen the arrival of countless different characters who have been able to conquer the public – both among villains and heroes – thanks to their unique characteristics and their design, always well characterized and full of details.

Among the many characters who have managed to make people talk about themselves – with cosplay and fan art of all shapes and sizes -, there is also the well-known Beerus, the God of Destruction of the Universe 7. As Dragon Ball fans will surely remember, Beerus was introduced to the franchise as one of the main antagonists with which Goku had to confront but, with the passage of the sagas, the God has become a supporting character who has even covered his back to his arch rival.

Indeed, during Dragon Ball Super, Goku and his companions were saved in extremis by Beerus, an action whose motivations have long remained obscure. Well, through the 63rd chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Beerus finally explained to Whis what the only connection he feels for Earth, actually much less “noble” than many might have thought. Specifically, Beerus stated:

“You said we were going to Earth to eat something delicious! Preserving Earth’s gastronomic delicacies is the only reason I saved those idiots.”

As easily imaginable, the explanation in no way surprised Whis, who after all knows Beerus very well. Not for nothing, the same Whis has exploited the food of the Earth precisely to be followed. On the other hand, many fans believe, however, that behind Beerus’s actions there is much more than one might believe, some hidden plan or reason that is thought will be revealed only in the next chapters, but this only time will tell.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently a new Dragon Ball Super themed figure dedicated to Broly was unveiled.

