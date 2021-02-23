Dragon Ball Super: This is the original purpose of the Dragon Balls

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are still some questions pending with the fandom, and they have no plans to leave. From the origins of the Saiyan race to the secrets of the Grand Priest, the series is withholding a lot of information that fans would like to know.

Of course, some of the most famous unsolved mysteries involve one’s own Dragon balls, and it seems that a new update has clarified something about his history in the current series of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super ¡Spoilers!

Recently, Dragon Ball Super kicked off a new chapter, and it was there that fans got a literal lesson from the Nameks. The big update follows our new villain granola who is desperate for revenge.

Photo: Toei Animation – Dragon Balls

Granola debates using a new set of Dragon Balls to help him defeat Frieza, but his roommate Namekian shares something interesting when protecting him: the true purpose of the Dragon Balls.

“The Dragon Balls began as part of a ritual to celebrate the brave Namek warriors. They are not intended to fulfill any selfish wishes,” says the old Namekian named Monaito.

This fact is repeated shortly after, as fans are giving a history lesson on the Dragon Balls. The helpful breakdown comes from the Namek, and an old man teaches some local kids that Dragon Ball wishes were used strictly in a ritual in the past.

“Originally, the wishes were intended to reward the brave warriors who sought out the Dragon Balls in times of great suffering,” reveals the master. While the exact origin of the Dragon Balls is a mystery, most of the relics fans have found come from a Namekian.

However, some dragons have made some spheres in other places, for example. It is not known where the first set of Dragon Balls came from, but it appears that the Namek race originally created the items for ritual celebration, and the warriors were rewarded with wishes.

So if you ever questioned Goku's worth to use the relics, well, now you know!

