Dragon Ball Super: there is no doubt, Goku has reached a higher power than Broly

With the latest feature from the Akira Toriyama franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the phenomenal saiyan has finally been included in the official canon of the series, immediately presenting himself as one of the strongest warriors.

So in light of this introduction, fans have restarted the endless debate about Broly's real strength, especially in relation to the current abilities of Goku and Vegeta. Since the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, the duo has gone through an evolutionary process hinged on the figure of the Super Saiyan God, whose basic idea is to shape the power inherent in the forms of the Super Saiyan thanks to an optimal control of the aura.

Through divine forms, Goku and Vegeta are able to face their opponents with a different fighting style, maintaining their brute strength and optimizing it thanks to an impeccable energy expenditure. The stage that maximizes the potential of Super Saiyan God is Ultra Instinct, thanks to which Goku is in total harmony with his movements and manages to deal with even more deadly blows.

More specifically, Meerus describes the Ultra Instinct in this way:

"Anger, pain, joy – those strong emotions can translate into a prodigious power. Just like your transformation into Super Saiyan. But the technique you are trying to perfect is the opposite. It will be activated when you reach self-control in front of one strident shock to your emotions. Such is the Ultra Instinct ".

So we understand that Ultra Instinct is such a dominant technique because puts the warrior a condition of total emotional discipline, allowing it to unleash its full potential without any external interference.

Broly's power is the opposite. Saiyan is moved by its most primitive emotions, and the enormous force that springs from it is the direct consequence of its inner agitation. However powerful it may be, it is held back by anger and is therefore less effective than Ultra Instinct.

