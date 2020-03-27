Dragon Ball Super: the wolf sheds its hair but not the vice. Goku never denies himself

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super we have seen some really good ones. We have witnessed the long awaited return of Goku, at the first taste of his new strength and face to face, for now peaceful, with Moro. Finally, he also partially showed us the result of the intense training he underwent with Merus.

Because right on the final bars Goku demonstrates that he can activate Ultra Instinct with absolute control, just as he activates any other stage of his form Super Saiyan. We talked a lot about chapter 58, of the various parts that formed it, of the clash between our hero and Moro's henchman, but there is another aspect of Goku's personality that stands out like a candle in the dark and that we know well.

We can now say with absolute certainty that we know every part of the simple character that Toriyama developed to our hero. We know his ambitions, his loves and his greatest pleasures. We have seen it in the past many times to show itself excited for an impending fight. Beyond the danger that it entailed, beyond if his life or that of the entire planet was at stake, if there is one thing that distinguishes Goku from all the others and the exaltation that he reaches every time he has to face a new e formidable opponent, however cruel it may be.

So one wonders: but this time too do you feel the same way? Even after tasting the real Moro force during the first fight? Even after realizing that you have never met a stronger being than the sorcerer? Well, the answer to this question is given to us precisely in the last chapter released.

Precisely in the initial parts, when Goku arrives on earth perceiving the aura of Krillin, once the opponents are defeated, the Earth friend asks him if he is worried about Moro and for the clash they are preparing to face. In response the Saiyan admits that most likely Moro has not yet shown all his real power. And if for once Goku seemed really scared, but when Kulilin insists that he doesn't like his tone and if he is really so worried, he melting into a huge smile says: "Nah, most of all I'm super excited!" and then teleports away.

Well, if you had doubts, and I really think not, this time too Goku has not denied by taking his instinct as a fighter on everything else.

What do you think of this umpteenth demonstration of absolute determination? Let us know below in the comments.