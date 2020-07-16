Dragon Ball Super: the splendid cover of volume 13 is shown in a first image

Share it:

The Molo saga is now running out and the manga by Dragon Ball Super is preparing to lay the groundwork for the final and final battle against the powerful wizard. In any case, the epic combat will pass through the pages of the new volume which, by the way, finally shows itself to the public through a first leak.

The narrative arc focused on the prisoner of the galactic patrol now seems to be on its way to finish, despite the fact that the Z Warriors are having particular problems against the powers of Molo. The wizard, in fact, has once again transformed himself to escape Vegeta's technique which seemed to have really cornered him. However, the first drafts of Chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super seem to confirm it disadvantage of the Saiyan Prince against the invigorated enemy, emphasizing yet another reversal of the battle. As if this were not enough, not even Goku can meddle in the duel due to the waste of energy of his previous clash that deprived him of the possibility of using theUltra Instinct.

In this regard, the epic combat in question will be protagonist of volume 13 of the manga, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news through the cover leak. Currently, however, there is no color version of the cover available which will instead be released, presumably, with the release of the new chapter in the magazine V-Jump in the next days.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cover of the new tankobon, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.