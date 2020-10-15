Dragon Ball Super: the saga of Molo is about to enter the climax, an interview reveals it

After the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, the Dragon Ball Super anime has stopped leaving room only for the feature film about Broly. However, the manga written and drawn by Toyotaro instead went ahead, telling for the first time a completely original and never seen story. The saga in question is that of Molo the sorcerer.

Also called “Arch of the prisoner of the galactic patrol”, this has been with us for a long time. In fact, it’s been several months, no less than 22, since Toyotaro introduced us to Molo and the rest of the galactic patrol. This adventure of Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super will end soon, however.

After the first Dragon Ball Super 65 spoilers it was clear that this saga was winding down, but a recently translated interview on V-Jump reveals some pretty clear words from the editor: the saga of Molo is at the climax. That is, Dragon Ball Super will soon enter a new phase of its history.

As you can read from the Dragon Ball Hype tweet below, the editor announced the imminent conclusion of the galactic prisoner arc and once done it will immediately move on to the future saga of Dragon Ball Super. Toyotaro will therefore have to get busy creating new enemies or bringing back the old ones, what do you expect from the next story arc? And how will it continue with such a strong Goku?