Dragon Ball Super: the revenge between Goku and Beerus is imminent? Let’s find out why

Since the beginning of the series, Goku has slowly gotten stronger and stronger and now that he has unlocked Ultra Perfect Instinct, he looks like a god. We will never see the rematch between Goku and Beerus in Dragon Ball Super?

With the start of Dragon Ball Super, the franchise created by Akira Toriyama is back in the hearts of fans. The clash between Goku and Beerus gave us touching moments, as well as a new transformation, the Super Saiyan God. But despite this further step forward taken by Goku, the God of Destruction turned out to be a far superior creature. From that point on, we always wondered if we would ever see a rematch between the two. This highly anticipated event could be very close.

In the new narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super, Goku had to face a threat considered almost unbeatable, the devourer of planets Molo. The ancient sorcerer has revealed himself a formidable antagonist, endowed with a formidable fighting force. Even the joint efforts of Goku and Vegeta, who trained specifically on the planet Yardrat, did not help.

With the two Saiyans cornered, Merus, an angel who became a member of the Galactic Patrol, took care of becoming the hero of planet Earth. But his decisive intervention was severely punished by angelic law. Merus’s sacrifice has given new motivation to Goku, who is now finally able to mastering the Ultra Perfect Instinct.

The fight between the two looks like a tribute to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but against this new ability, Molo has no hope. Goku’s offensive and defensive powers are impressive and make even Beerus shiver as he watches the fight from afar.

At the end of this story arc, Goku and Beerus they could fight again. Equipped with an extraordinary pride, the two would definitely like to decide who is the most powerful being in the Universe. And what do you think, with the Ultra Perfect Instinct Beerus can be defeated? Know that it is not only Goku who has mastered this skill. In this stunning Dragon Ball Super fanart, Trunks also shows off all his might.