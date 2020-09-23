Dragon Ball Super: the relationship between Goku and Beerus is about to change, that’s why

The relationship between Lord Beerus and Goku, nato in Dragon Ball Super, it is at least controversial. Initially, the two challenged each other in an epic battle, in which the Saiyan was defeated. The God of Destruction thus established his superiority and a sort of tacit rivalry was born between the two. But their relationship is about to change.

At the end of the “Battle of the Gods”, a sort of friendship was born between Goku and Beerus, even if the latter has always reiterated his superior being. But in the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super, the God of Destruction has finally admitted the great progress made by the Saiyan.

With the disappearance of Merus, Goku is on the verge of mastering the Ultra Perfect Instinct. While the Saiyan tries to tame his spirit and channel all his energy, Whis and Lord Beerus look at him doubtfully. The two divine beings wonder if Goku really can control such a complex technique, but, of course, the Saiyan surprises everyone.

With his new abilities, Goku corners Moro, who finds himself knocked out after a lethal blow. At that point, Lord Beerus admits the power of Goku, showing him respect for the first time ever. “Perfectly finished “, he says to Whis, who counters by observing: “Oh? A little respect from you?“. Goku, has reached an impressive level of power in Dragon Ball Super; even the Gods are now intimidated by him. After a long training, Ultra Instinct has no more secrets and the Saiyan can ask Lord Beerus for a rematch.