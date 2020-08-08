Dragon Ball Super: the preview of chapter 63 confirms the different intentions of Merus

Share it:

There are still about ten days to go before the debut of the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super after a striking previous episode that heralded a new dawn of despair. Molo is one of the most powerful villains in the franchise, full of tricks up his sleeve and so unscrupulous that he thunders as one of the most cruel antagonists in history.

To show the sorcerer's wickedness, Toyotaro spared no expense in terms of violence, putting aside censorship to make one of the bloodiest chapters under his management. The situation is really critical as all the Z Warriors are down and dying, to the point that even Merus, an Angel, had to go down to the battlefield.

In any case, its appearance clashes not a little with the laws that govern the imaginary universe of Akira Toriyama, which is why we have analyzed in a special dedicated the possibility that Merus can be canceled for tampering with its neutrality. There preview of chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super however, he broke the hypothesis of a plot hole, underlining the different intentions of the Angel:

"Vegeta, whose techniques have been copied, has been knocked out! Thanks to his copying skills, Molo now has numerous powers at his disposal, to the point of being the only one standing among several fallen warriors, including Goku who even has a hole in his chest. After absorbing his companions, Molo has transformed. The Earth is now facing an unprecedented risk. But here comes the last hope … it's Merus, with a bold smile ! But what is Merus hiding, an Angel who cannot join the battle because of the angelic laws? "

Toyotaro, therefore, confirmed that Merus has no intention of fighting. What future awaits our heroes? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.