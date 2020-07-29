Dragon Ball Super: the official cover of Volume 13 for the first time in high definition

Share it:

After two weeks of back and forth, the splendid official cover of Volume 13 of Dragon Ball Super was finally shown, this time in high definition and in color. As anticipated by the first leaks, the protagonists of the cover are Goku, Vegeta and Molo, and the release date of the Volume is set for the August 4, 2020.

This new collection will include chapters 57 through 60respectively titled Everyone's battle, Son Goku is coming, On! Ultra Instinct Omen! is Merus' miscalculation (unofficial titles). The volume will consist of just under 200 pages and will show the climax of the clash between the Saiyans and the Devourer of Planets.

We remind you that in Italy, Editions Star Comics has currently published the first 11 volumes, and that the twelfth should arrive in October 2020. The current narrative arc, called "Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga"It has been underway since December 2018 and appears to be nearing its end. The next chapter will be published in August.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the cover?