Dragon Ball Super: the new form of Molo irritates fans of the manga

The battle with Molo has been going on for almost two years on the pages of V-Jump and now it seems to have reached the final stages. The first to face it, in the new clash with the galactic criminal on Earth, was Goku. The Saiyan tried to use his new Ultra Instinct but unfortunately failed. Vegeta has come to his aid.

The prince of the Saiyans used the Forced Spiritual Fission, a new technique learned during his time on Yardrat under the supervision of the senior chief Pybara. In chapter 61 of Dragon Ball SuperMolo was hugely distressed by this new Vegeta ability and really risked being killed.

His magic, however, saved him as well as the plan B kept aside with the android 73. By absorbing the cyborg we have known recently, Molo has obtained a completely new physical form, as well as a power on a different level. Fans of Dragon Ball Super, however, have not looked favorably on this transformation in particular in terms of design. In fact, Molo has almost completely lost the characteristics that made it unique in the world of Dragon Ball Super, while the new almost human appearance makes it look like a cell with horns.

Fans have not failed to make theirs known on Twitter and many have complained about this change of design. What do you think about new transformation of Molo, do you prefer the old design that made it look like a goat or the current version of the sorcerer?