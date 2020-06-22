Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: the new form of Molo irritates fans of the manga

June 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The battle with Molo has been going on for almost two years on the pages of V-Jump and now it seems to have reached the final stages. The first to face it, in the new clash with the galactic criminal on Earth, was Goku. The Saiyan tried to use his new Ultra Instinct but unfortunately failed. Vegeta has come to his aid.

The prince of the Saiyans used the Forced Spiritual Fission, a new technique learned during his time on Yardrat under the supervision of the senior chief Pybara. In chapter 61 of Dragon Ball SuperMolo was hugely distressed by this new Vegeta ability and really risked being killed.

His magic, however, saved him as well as the plan B kept aside with the android 73. By absorbing the cyborg we have known recently, Molo has obtained a completely new physical form, as well as a power on a different level. Fans of Dragon Ball Super, however, have not looked favorably on this transformation in particular in terms of design. In fact, Molo has almost completely lost the characteristics that made it unique in the world of Dragon Ball Super, while the new almost human appearance makes it look like a cell with horns.

READ:  Avatar 2 To Include Underwater Filming

Fans have not failed to make theirs known on Twitter and many have complained about this change of design. What do you think about new transformation of Molo, do you prefer the old design that made it look like a goat or the current version of the sorcerer?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.