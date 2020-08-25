Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: the Molo saga becomes an anime in a fan-poster

August 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the last period we have finally returned to talk about Dragon Ball Super 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the anime that brought back the adventures of Goku and the Z Warriors on the small screen. Despite this, no official information seems to clarify the fate of the franchise in the near future.

Currently, the manga is surpassing one of the best sagas presented so far, all thanks to the presence of an extraordinarily evil and unscrupulous villain. The narrative arc dedicated to Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol has a vaguely similar smell to saga of Freezer, as several events are proceeding in a similar way. Just think, in fact, of the recent chapter 63 of DB Super which has repeated the same tune, albeit with the appropriate modifications of the case, which have led Goku to reach the Super Saiyan stage.

In any case, fans can’t wait to be able to admire the latest saga of the manga in a television key, to the point of starting to imagine the result in original illustrations. The last of which, edited by a certain Leon Ellis Jr, proposes a probable promotional poster of the anime complete with the presence of the key characters of the narrative arc.

Before saying goodbye, we refer you to the latest news on Dragon Ball Super 2 that suggest a possible debut date for the second season of the anime. And you, instead, what do you think of this illustration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

