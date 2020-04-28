Dragon Ball Super: the manga is made fun of in the last chapter released

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super, the last to be released in chronological order in Japan, it is possible to see between the lines an exhilarating joke that turns out to be as subtle as exhilarating since it concerns not the story itself but the characters themselves as protagonists of a medium.

There Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga in a short time it became the favorite of many fans of the Dragon Ball Super paper series thanks to its ability to go back to the origins of the brand. The nostalgia of Dragon Ball Z has been wisely captured in this narrative arc in which Goku and Vegeta, as in the past, see themselves defeated by a too superior opponent to then train secretly and return to the stronger position than ever, perhaps with a new form or transformation capable of leaving everyone speechless.

After returning from training then, Goku exhibits full control of a divine form, the Sign of Ultra Instinct. During the fight for long stretches the Saiyan proves superior to the opponent who, being unable to absorb the Ki, is repeatedly hit without mercy. During the clash in divine form, among the many amazed faces of the Z Warriors it is possible to notice an incredulous C18 who wonders if after returning he has become stronger than ever.

If at first glance it might seem like a phrase like many, since not the android is not able to perceive the Ki divine, reading more deeply it seems as if he was wondering if Goku had carried out all the necessary steps of the protagonist to be able to arrive and take the scene.

What do you think of the words of C18, they also seemed to you something more than a simple coincidence? Have you already seen the new form of Goku shown in the previous Chapter? Did you know why Molo absorbs energy from living beings?