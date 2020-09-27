Dragon Ball Super: the fight between Goku and Molo is a tribute to Broly?

Despite the Dragon Ball Super manga skipped the events that happened in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the franchise does not intend to forget the film. In the new chapter of Molo’s narrative arc, Goku pays homage to his old rival using a particular technique.

Since the last film, Goku has been starring in a surprising and unexpected growth. After the sad death of Merus, the Saiyan found new motivations and was finally able to learn the secrets of Ultra Instinct. With the perfect form of this technique, Molo is now no longer as relentless as before.

In chapter 64 of Dragon Ball Super, the fight between the two almost seems a tribute to the latest film in the franchise. While Goku remains on the defensive, Molo lashes himself fiercely on the opponent, just like Broly did. It is in that moment that the Saiyan adopts an old strategy. And we’re not talking about Neo’s imitation from The Matrix seen in Dagon Ball Super.

Goku concentrates all his Ki and extends his hands to stop Molo in mid-run. This technique was used in Dragon Ball Super: Broly to block the rival for a short time and be able to talk to him calmly. In this case, however, Goku does not intend to forgive the elderly sorcerer and continues the action with a devastating attack.

This scene indicates the respect that Goku feels towards Broly as well hatred and resentment for Molo. With the Ultra Perfect Instinct how would the clash between the two Saiyans go? Goku is now much stronger and the Dragon Ball Super manga could continue in an unexpected way.