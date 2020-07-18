Dragon Ball Super: the exclusive figures of San Diego Comic-Con arrive

Share it:

The consequences of the global pandemic have also affected the San Diego Comic-Con, the most important fair in the comics field, which will be held online this year. However, there have been numerous merchandise announcements regarding successful franchises, including the new figures of Tamashii Nations for Dragon Ball Super .

In fact, in the previous days the study announced the arrival of ben 5 exclusive figures for the work of Toriyama and Toyotarō. These are very particular representations that portray some of the most significant characters of the series still in progress.

Pre-orders were opened on July 17th, so you can purchase these unique collectibles, with a price that is between 40 and 50 euros. The first figure presented is the one concerning Son Goku in its Ultra Instinct Sign form, therefore with a gray-white coloration of the eyes and with an outfit that recalls also the one seen in the Tournament of Power.

Two of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball universe were subsequently presented, namely Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue and the legendary Broly, then move on to the C-17 and C-18 androids. All the figures were made with good attention to detail, and will all be sold with a plastic support and a base that portrays one of the seven dragon balls.

Recall that the announcement of these figures crashed the Bandai Namco website, and that given the developments in the series, fans accuse Goku of having become the real enemy.