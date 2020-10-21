Dragon Ball Super: the Earth and the Universe 7 are in danger of destruction?

The battle between Goku and Molo is nearing its conclusion, but the Earth is still in serious danger. In Dragon Ball Super a sensational twist could lead to the destruction of the entire Universe 7.

With Molo on the verge of defeat, Goku tried to redeem his opponent by offering him a Senzu bean. But the antagonist, after accepting the offer, breaks the promise made to the Saiyan and absorbs the energy that Merus left on the planet. The ingenuity committed by Goku could lead to the end of the universe 7.

In chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super, Molo managed to master Ultra Instinct and went so far as to be able to merge with planet Earth same. When Whis illustrates what his naivety has caused, Goku is literally in disbelief.

“We have come to this. To resist the power of the angels, he has transformed the Earth into his body. Which means that the planet now shares Molo’s fate.”, Whis explains to the Z Warriors. “Killing Molo will also destroy Earth. And beyond that, its energy will explode, possibly obliterating the entire galaxy.”

Goku should have killed the sorcerer when he had the chance. L’unconscious gesture committed by him could lead to the destruction of Universe 7. How will he resolve the situation? Vegeta’s intervention could be crucial. According to the preview of V-Jump, chapter 66 of Dragon Ball Super will put an end to the clash.