Dragon Ball Super: the cover of the 12th volume is shown in high definition

The manga of Dragon Ball Super he is having the opportunity to make himself discussed thanks to the interesting findings of Toyotaro who, week after week, continues to rise more and more as Akira Toriyama's heir. The last chapters, in fact, have been nothing short of exciting thanks to a series of brilliant twists.

Goku's arrival on the battlefield has opened the door to a number of assumptions about the future of the clash. The absence of news regarding Vegeta's training, in fact, has led to assume a key role for the Prince of Saiyans in fight against Molo, especially now that the sorcerer has to reveal his aces up his sleeve for face the Ultra Instinct of Goku.

Even though the ending of chapter 58 left the readers in suspense, the release of the will take care of relieving the weight of waiting 12th volume of Dragon Ball Super, expected to debut in Japan on April 3, which will add some interesting extras regarding the story. In this regard, we remind you that barring unforeseen circumstances, the new tankobon will contain chapters 53 to 56, released between October 2019 and January 2020. In the last hours, moreover, the color and high quality table of the cover of the volume 12, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news and that we showed you the first time a few weeks ago in poor resolution.

And you, however, what do you think of this cover, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.