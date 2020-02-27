Dragon Ball Super: the bizarre fight of Chiaotzu

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super he is proving he can satisfy fans, even proposing the return of the Z warriors to the battlefield. Against all odds, the defenders of the Earth have managed to demonstrate that they are doing very well against Moro's henchmen, also shielding themselves with "bizarre techniques".

If on the one hand the fans criticized the behavior of Tenshinhan, considered perhaps too inconsistent with respect to his abilities, on the other Chiaotzu the stage lights have finally recovered as they did not happen from clash with Nappa. The two, in fact, are at first in difficulty against the invader Bikkura Quoitur, as thanks to the metal body is not affected by the blows inflicted and which puts it in advantage against opponents.

Demonstrating excellent observation skills, Chiaotzu he realizes that the only way to easily defeat the enemy is by insulting him. In fact, it was only enough to call the enemy "cheap piece of metal"to push Bikkura to the corner and then make him burst into a hysterical cry. The exhilarating clash, however, was an opportunity to once again admire the unbreakable couple on the battlefield.

In chapter 58 of Dragon Ball SuperFinally, we will be able to witness the highly anticipated confrontation between Moro and Son Goku after the grueling training with Merus. Did the Saiyan manage to learn the secrets of Ultra Instinct? Leave us your views on this bizarre fight with a comment below.