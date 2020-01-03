Dragon Ball Super: the authors of the opening "Limit Break X Survivor" have been awarded

Share it:

The narrative arc of the Tournament of Power, the last of the animated series by Dragon Ball Super, we remember him not only for the memorable clashes but also for the opening theme, which infused the right charge of adrenaline before watching the episode.

The opening we are referring to is "Limit Break X Survivor", composed by the artists Takafumi Iwasaki and Kiyoshi Hikawa. The soundtrack also received significant recognition outside the Dragon Ball sphere, on the occasion of the 61st ceremony of the Japan Record Awards.

Hikawa had the opportunity to exhibit the piece live, in a theater full of fans of Toriyama's opera. The fact was reported by Twitter user DBS Chronicles, who shared the news that Iwasaki and Hikawa they grabbed the "Composition Award". You can appreciate Hikawa's performance in the video at the bottom of the article.

The Tournament of Power was the last beat of the Dragon Ball Super anime, that from then on has continued only in paper format, and despite the persistent rumors that have passed in the last period, the return of the animated series does not seem to be around the corner. Fans were hoping for an announcement at last month's Jump Festa, but there has been no development in that regard.

