Dragon Ball Super: that's why Molo absorbs energy from living beings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many wondered what were the reasons behind the spasmodic need for Pier to continuously absorb energy from living things. In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super we witnessed an important revelation about the nature of the character. Power, eternal youth, destruction, what is the evil wizard looking for?



Ever since he made his first appearance in chapter 43 of the manga, Molo has been able to be appreciated for its excellent characterization. In fact, we are presented with how one of the biggest dangers of the history of the universe 7. His greed had allowed him to gather ruthless subordinates to himself and millions of years before he raged among the galaxies, sweeping them away from the sky, until the south Kaioshin and the Great Kaioshin managed to defeat him.

After a first battle in which Goku is Vegeta have been defeated by the overwhelming power of the enemy, the Saiyans have trained tirelessly to protect the Earth from the new threat. The first to arrive is Goku who, saving the Z warriors from an already announced defeat, launches himself at the attack of the ancient magician. If at first thanks to the Sign of Ultra Instinct seems to have the better of the enemy, the excessive consumption of divine energies seems to overturn the cards on the table. Molo does not seem worried, however, and on the contrary claims to have a power that surpasses that of the Gods.

What many seem to miss in this chapter, however, are the real reasons behind the wizard's annihilating power. He claims he no longer needs to absorb more energy, he has absorbed enough planets around space. Youth found it thanks to the dragon balls, so it does not need to feed on other sources of power. The real reason is hunger or rather, thegreed. Molo erases celestial bodies and living beings forever only because they are good to eat, not for other reasons. Killing and getting stronger are only side effects, they are not needed as fuel for your magic.

Given the recent developments, one would wonder who is stronger between Molo and Jiren in Dragon Ball Super. What do you think of this disturbing revelation?