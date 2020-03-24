Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super still stages the Gohan-Piccolo tag team

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Gohan and Piccolo certainly have a singular relationship in the world of Dragon Ball, given that the Namekkian was the first mentor of the Saiyan medium. Over time, they have become two companions who blindly trust each other and this has made possible the team battle seen in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super.

Even with these team skills, however, the duo has been put in rather difficulty from Saganbo, one of the strongest minions in Molo. After knocking out 73 thanks to the intervention of C-17 and C-18 in the previous chapters of Dragon Ball Super, Gohan and Piccolo had to team up again due to the forces of the new enemy who received extra energy from his master.

The coordination, the energy waves and the blows of punches, however, do not seem to have any effect on Saganbo's physique. So the team composed of mentor and pupil is knocked down very easily and manages to save himself thanks to the arrival of Goku and his control of the "Foreboding" Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Super will continue with chapter 59 scheduled for April 20 at 17:00, where the first phase of the clash between Goku and Molo could finally be staged.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

