Dragon Ball Super: should character training receive a greater focus?

The series of Dragon Ball has always stood out for placing great emphasis on the training process of our protagonists. The Z Warriors used to train in the Room of the Spirit of Time, and we – as readers / spectators – followed their progress before seeing them at work against the antagonist on duty.

This formula in Dragon Ball Super has been somewhat shelved. For example, in the last saga of the Galactic Patrols Goku and Vegeta have decided to strengthen their skills, but we have not had the opportunity to witness the development of their preparation.

It would have been interesting to see Meerus' teachings, in the case of Goku, and perhaps even more to follow Vegeta's path in learning Spirit Control, thanks to which he managed in a very short time to develop a much more effective fighting force than before.

The author, Toyotaro, he focused more on the advancement of the narrative, also including the involvement of the Z Warriors, a choice that has contributed to making the latter narrative arc one of the most interesting of the entire work.

Being able to maintain a balance between the characters, not focusing the entire narrative on Goku and Vegeta, it is an idea that is proving successful and that we hope will be enhanced in the long rundespite the inevitable difficulties.

It is clear that, to date, Goku and Vegeta are the undisputed protagonists of the work, but this does not have to prevent the construction of a choral script and the expansion of a worldbuilding with still unexpressed potential – thanks to the Multiverse expedient.

What do you think? Would you like to have a more marked focus on character training or do you prefer the author to focus on something else?

Toyotaro has revealed a link between the antagonist Moro and an old enemy. Meanwhile, two unpublished plates of volume 12 of Dragon Ball Super. they reveal what happened to Freeza.