Dragon Ball Super reveals a NEW and MYSTERIOUS Dragon Balls

The franchise Dragon Ball has many memorable characters and moments, but the series wouldn’t be so shocking without its Dragon balls. Several different types of spheres have been introduced throughout the series, and this newer chapter has added another set.

The start of the new arc of manga of Dragon Ball Super it looks pretty promising. Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro put the filler chapters aside and immediately put the characters into action.

Consequently, the appearance of Granola is revealing information never seen before. Like the example of the new Dragon Balls, something totally different. Goku and Vegeta are, as usual, training on the planet of the god of destruction.

Dragon Ball Super added another set of spheres

There they are accompanied by Bills and Whis. However, this new Dragon Ball Super training has something different. There is a new technique in the middle that many of us want to know. But in the case of Granola, at last, much more was known about its origin: the Cereal planet.

It was already known that the Saiyans had completely destroyed him and also exterminated almost his entire race: the Ceresians. But now there is a very interesting addition. On this planet two races of intelligent beings shared their territory.

The Nameks and the Dragon Balls

As we have mentioned in The Truth NewsOne of the races that inhabited the Cereal planet is closely linked to the dragon spheres. In fact, they are the creators of the series’ historical artifacts. Yes, we are talking about the Namekuseins.

Ceresians and Namekuseins shared the planet on which the Dragon Balls still exist. In fact, of each one of the races of the Cereal planet there is only one specimen. It is about Granola and a kind of Great Patriarch whom Granola calls Grandfather.

In the conversation between the two it is detailed that they have a dragon ball, that of a star. At that moment we all thought: “well, he has six to go.” Surprise for the followers, there are only two and they are very small.

Throughout the series we have seen those of the Earth, of normal size. Those of the planet Namek, gigantic and heavy, and we count those of Dragon Ball GT, although they are not part of the canon. They all agreed that there were seven of them, regardless of their size or brightness.

On the cereal planet there are only two and difficult to find because there is no dragon radar. However, Granola gets it and manages to summon this new Shenlong. He makes a wish and just then the episode ends.

