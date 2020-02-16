Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: revealed the release date of volume 12

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the conclusion of the Dragon Ball Super anime occurred at the beginning of 2018, the Toyotaro manga of the same name has continued on its way by staging an original narrative arc that has been entertaining readers for over a year. We are talking aboutMoro's bow the sorcerer, a new opponent who endangers the life of the entire universe.

While in Italy the volume 10 by Star Comics, in Japan the latest published tankobon of Dragon Ball Super was 11. Containing chapters 49 to 52, he had seen Goku and Vegeta being defeated and forced to flee from Moro, to immerse themselves in a new training that could allow them to unlock skills that could beat the enemy.

But the next Dragon Ball Super tankobon is already in preparation. It has indeed been announced that Dragon Ball Super volume 12 will arrive in Japan on April 3, 2020. Probably, it will contain chapters 53 to 56, or all those published between October 2019 and January 2020, and focused on the beginning of the training of the two protagonists of Dragon Ball Super plus the battle that took place on Earth between Gohan and Android 73. In addition, chapter 56 sees the final battle begin with the Moro forces that have definitively invaded Earth.

There are a few days left to continue this phase, with Dragon Ball Super chapter 57 that will appear on the portal MangaPlus on February 20 at 16:00.

