Dragon Ball Super presents the first triple merger of the franchise

February 22, 2020
The last number of Dragon Ball Super hid an interesting surprise for the followers of this long franchise, because the first triple merger has shown itself as such in its pages.

This is the first time that three characters merge voluntarily. It is not about absorptions or any other kind of assimilation of a fighter by a villain or similar. Here three female characters belonging to Moro's army face Muten Roshi and Krillin.

To face these two classic heroes the fighters decide to use a triple fusion that makes them a huge rival with a lot of power. The unexpected turn comes from the physical aspect of the merger, since being a huge woman, Goku's old mentor is no longer self-conscious to use all his strength, since he is usually weak when fighting against female rivals whom he considers attractive. During the fight the old man decides to blindfold himself before the merger in order to face his rivals.

The power of this merger is so high that it forces its rivals to ask Goku for help. So you can see it yourself in the official reading application of Shuheisha where you can read the manga in Spanish.

Now it will be necessary to check if this triple fusion spreads and becomes habitual from now on. The possibilities of seeing some of the heroes of Dragon Ball joining forces like never before are now in the minds of all those followers who for years have been wondering if it would be possible.

In the past there have been cases of special mergers at certain times, but we had never seen a triple merger between three characters who would have developed this ability to increase their power beyond imagination.

