Dragon Ball Super: Pier back in the center of a hideous and brutal scene

Molo during his first appearance, as an old weak man and accompanied by a former Freeza henchman, had not seemed so terrible. On Neo Namek with the first clash Vegeta also seemed to have a huge advantage, before, however, the Dragon Ball Super's new enemy made use of his magical powers which made him more powerful than the two saiyans.

With the arrival of Vegeta on Earth, this time the roles were reversed: it was Molo who slowly weakened while the prince of the Saiyans extracted energy from his body with the technique of the Forced Spiritual Fission. This has forced Molo to a physical regression bringing it back to a state of old age as we saw it in the first appearances in Dragon Ball Super.

However, Molo was able to count once again on his inexhaustible magical powers and, exploiting them, he first escaped from the clutches of Vegeta and then headed for his spacecraft. Here he killed Shimorekka in cold blood and then he has devoured android 73 in a disgusting scene. In fact, Toyotaro's design presents us with Molo which opens its jaws in an improbable way and slips into its throat, literally devouring it to absorb its powers. With this gesture, Molo has transformed and become even stronger.