Dragon Ball Super, Piccolo's reasoning may be wrong, that's why

Molo has been struggling for too long and it seems that Toyotaro still does not want to devote himself to the end of this saga of Dragon Ball Super. After the failure on Neo Namek and that of Goku on Earth, it seemed that Vegeta could put an end to the infamous destruction of the goat demon, but he too had to finally bend.

Molo's strength has grown along with his abilities thanks to the absorption of Android 73 on the Dragon Ball Super 61 finale. other people's skills. Obtaining the forced spiritual fission learned by Vegeta on Yardrat, according to Piccolo the protagonists would lose even if they used the mergers since Molo could immediately separate the bodies.

However, Piccolo's reasoning has one small flaw that certainly does we will not see Dragon Ball Super at work now given the arrival of Merus at the end of the chapter. In any case, physical contact between the two bodies is necessary for the activation of power and for this reason if Molo had faced Gogeta the latter could have stood up to him simply by avoiding the attacks, fighting in speed and speed.

We will never know if Gogeta or Vegeth they would have been strong enough to stand up to Molo, what do you think?