Dragon Ball Super: Piccolo returns to action in chapter 62 but with disastrous results

Volume 13 of Dragon Ball Super will soon arrive in Japan, which will continue to narrate the fight between the wizard Molo and the group of protagonists. But as usual, the chapters published in the V-Jump magazine are far ahead of the story. And here things don't seem as positive as some time ago.

Dragon Ball Super 62 is the bloodiest and most brutal chapter in the manga and, while not reaching some peaks of Akira Toriyama's original work, has proven not to hold back in front of more bloody scenes. Many of these are centered around Goku, the Saiyan protagonist who saw himself take a shot that pierced his chest. But there is also another warrior who has had to suffer a similar fate.

While Dende and Kulilin saw themselves being blocked by the Molo barrier, Piccolo tried to run to the aid of his friends facing Molo. However, the battle of the Namekian was interrupted very abruptly since the sorcerer, after absorbing the android 73, obtained all his skills.

After knocking out Goku and Gohan, Molo focuses on the two cyborgs C17 and C18. Meanwhile Piccolo is storing all his energy to detonate himself. Suddenly Piccolo is hit by a Makankosappo: the green alien did not manage to load the technique in time and Molo injured him piercing his stomach and belly.

Only Jaco remains standing in the end, albeit at the end of Dragon Ball Super 62 Merus also comes to the rescue.