Dragon Ball Super: On World Cat Day, fans immediately think of Beerus

We have presented the numerous cosplay dedicated to Dragon Ball Super, in the meantime, during the world cat day, fans of the manga of Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro have chosen to congratulate a particular character in the saga.

The God of Destruction of Universe 7 would hardly agree with being united with a quiet apartment cat, yet the original character design is clearly inspired by the Sphynx, a cat breed famous for not having any hair on its coat. One of the first antagonists of the unpublished saga, Beerus makes his appearance already during the first episode of Dragon Ball Super, in which it is possible to see his tremendous power: in the company of Whis in fact he decides to destroy the planet he was on, not being satisfied with the food he was made to taste Over the course of the episodes we will then see him clash against Goku and the other protagonists of the cartoon, managing to keep up with the infamous Saiyans.

Beerus is not the only anthropomorphic character present in the works of Akira Toriyama, in particular during the first series dedicated to Dragon Ball it was possible to see numerous characters with animalistic features. If you are looking for rumors about the second part of the saga, we point out our video on the second season of Dragon Ball Super.