Dragon Ball Super: new reinterpretation for Molo, a fan makes it more satanic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Molo in Dragon Ball Super had initially presented himself as an old man with a goat appearance: blue and white leather, a pair of horns, an elongated muzzle and a long beard to indicate his age. After absorbing enough energy, the decrepit lines and wrinkles have vanished as well as the beard, presenting a young man with a more slender physique.

However, this form did not last long after the events that occurred in Dragon Ball Super 61 who saw Vegeta in great dusting. Using the technique of Forced Spiritual Fission, Vegeta separated the energy stolen from Molo from the body, causing it to regress back to its old state. However, thanks to its magic, the old Pier attacks and swallows 73 obtaining new powers and a new body.

This new transformation didn't go down to level of design for Dragon Ball Super fans. Many on the net have complained in recent days and some have even tried to sketch out some alternative forms for Molo. After those presented today, another Twitter fan also tried to present his version of the new Dragon Ball Super villain.

As you can see in the tweet below, this time Molo has a really disturbing and satanic aspect. The ears have elongated pointed while the horns are more massive and facing forward. On the back of the head two other horns of the same skin color stand out, accompanied by two other horns on the center of the head, while two spikes emerge from the shoulders. Finally, there are many details on the arms, including particularly pronounced veins, which make it even more threatening.

The stretch it seems to be inspired much more by Toriyama's for Dragon Ball. Which version would you prefer to see in Dragon Ball Super?