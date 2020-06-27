Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: new reinterpretation for Molo, a fan makes it more satanic

June 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Molo in Dragon Ball Super had initially presented himself as an old man with a goat appearance: blue and white leather, a pair of horns, an elongated muzzle and a long beard to indicate his age. After absorbing enough energy, the decrepit lines and wrinkles have vanished as well as the beard, presenting a young man with a more slender physique.

However, this form did not last long after the events that occurred in Dragon Ball Super 61 who saw Vegeta in great dusting. Using the technique of Forced Spiritual Fission, Vegeta separated the energy stolen from Molo from the body, causing it to regress back to its old state. However, thanks to its magic, the old Pier attacks and swallows 73 obtaining new powers and a new body.

This new transformation didn't go down to level of design for Dragon Ball Super fans. Many on the net have complained in recent days and some have even tried to sketch out some alternative forms for Molo. After those presented today, another Twitter fan also tried to present his version of the new Dragon Ball Super villain.

READ:  Netflix Releasing Ozark Season 3 this August

As you can see in the tweet below, this time Molo has a really disturbing and satanic aspect. The ears have elongated pointed while the horns are more massive and facing forward. On the back of the head two other horns of the same skin color stand out, accompanied by two other horns on the center of the head, while two spikes emerge from the shoulders. Finally, there are many details on the arms, including particularly pronounced veins, which make it even more threatening.

The stretch it seems to be inspired much more by Toriyama's for Dragon Ball. Which version would you prefer to see in Dragon Ball Super?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.