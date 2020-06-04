Dragon Ball Super: new figures from Bandai for the Super Evolve and Limit Breaker series

Share it:

Dragon Ball it is one of those series destined to never die or, at least, to stay with us for much longer. Years go by, but the work of Toriyama it enjoys very good health and this pushes companies like Bandai, Funko to relentlessly produce new collectible models and action figures that can adorn the homes of fans.

After the new line-up of Dragon Ball Z themed action figures, license plate Premium Bandai USA, these days, the Japanese company has also returned with new figures to add to the collection Super Evolve, with the introduction of Goku Ultra Instinct, Golden Freezer is Full Power Jiren, and others that add to that Limit Breaker with the introduction of characters like Vegeta, Goku, Jiren and Black Goku.

As you can see from the images at the bottom of the article, in the first line we find, as from the name, some of the more beautiful evolutions that were presented during the serialization of Dragon Ball Super. They are tall figures 5 inches and with 16 articulation points, while those of the Limit Breaker series are higher, a whopping 12 inches, but they only have 5 points of articulation.

As you can see the world of Dragon Ball Super is more alive than ever and, to confirm this once again, it is also the new 2020 collection of shoes dedicated to Goku and Beerus.

What do you think of the new figures proposed by Bandai? Feel free to write it below in the comments.