Dragon Ball Super: new action figures crash the Bandai Namco website

The world born from the mind of Akira Toriyama he is always loved by anime and manga fans. Between cosplay and fan art dedicated to Dragon Ball Super, the popularity of the work never decreases and the effect that the launch of a new line of action figures had has confirmed it.

Despite the San Diego Comic-Con will be held only in digital version, due to the Coronavirus emergency, Bandai executives have decided to produce a new necklace of action figures which will be sold exclusively during the days of the virtual event. As you can see from the tweet present at the bottom of the news, among the characters represented we will find Goku, in the version appeared during the Tournament of Power, with him there are figurines of Android 17 and 18, Broly, Vegito and many others. The announcement immediately made the rounds of the web, so much so that the Japanese company's site did not handle the load of users, going offline for several minutes.

The price of the action figure dedicated to the protagonist of the series is around 50 €, while the others are present in less expensive versions: it will in fact be possible to purchase a statuette dedicated to the other characters in the series with only € 40. If you are looking for other fan works dedicated to the series, we leave you with this song that has gone viral in Dragon Ball Super.