Dragon Ball Super: Moro is already aware of the power of Ultra Instinct?

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In Chapter 58 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku returns to earth after completing his training with Meerus, and once he reaches the planet he rushes to face the main antagonist of the entire narrative arc, Moro.

The villain, in a completely cowardly way, at first he escapes the clash and pushes his subordinate to fight the saiyan, which takes very little to highlight the huge gap that divides them.

At this point Moro has no choice but to fight, and Goku wastes no time, immediately transforming into the first stage of Ultra Instinct, of which it now seems to have full control. Curiously, however, his opponent is absolutely not surprised by the divine form of Goku, which is why it is reasonable to think that he has already had the opportunity to know his strength.

The Ultra Instinct, we know it, it is not an exclusive stage of the Saiyan lineage. And being Moro born more than 10 million years ago, he probably already had an opportunity to challenge warriors who have reached such a level of power.

We know that Moro used to terrorize the entire galaxy, absorbing the energy of any planet he had the pleasure of seeing dissolved. To stop its destructive impetus Daikaioshin had to take the field, who in a fight to the death has finally managed to imprison the evil wizard.

To defeat him, it will be necessary, perhaps, to resort to an even greater force or – to a completely different power – like that acquired by Vegeta on the planet Yardrat. Furthermore, although Moro may already be familiar with the incomplete version of Ultra Instinct, it is not said that he also knows the definitive stage, sported by Goku during the Tournament of Power.

What do you think about it? Tell us below in the comments.

What if Vegeta was the real protagonist of the clash with Moro? If the Ultra Instinct had multiple stages, what would be the real level of Goku?

