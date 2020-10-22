Dragon Ball Super: Molo, the synthesis of all the Dragon Ball Z villains

After the conclusion of the Tournament of Power took place in chapter 42 of the manga and with episode 131 of the anime of Dragon Ball Super, including the events of the film that introduced Broly into the canon, the new narrative arc entitled The Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, which sees the Z warriors face the warlock’s threat Pier.

A charismatic and convincing villain as we have not seen for some time, which for characterization and ability can be in our opinion considered the synthesis of all the enemies faced by Son Goku and companions in the course of their adventures in the classic manga of Akira Toriyama and in the two anime series inspired by it, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. So let’s see together all the similarities between the old opponents of the Z Warriors and the fearsome Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol.

The Great Little Wizard

Known as Al Satan by the users of the Italian edition of the first television series inspired by Toriyama-sensei’s masterpiece, the Demon who tried to conquer the world was the first true antagonist of history, at least the first great villain in the round, excluding the slightly speckled figures of the Red Ribbon army (with all due respect, perhaps, only from Taobaibai).

Exactly as happened with Piccolo’s evil father, at the beginning of the current saga of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Molo appears in form elderly, weak and shrunken than when he was young, but no less dangerous. Astute and terribly treacherous, exactly as the evil side of God is looking for the Dragon Balls to win back the power of which he had been deprived in the past and, above all, to return as young and vigorous as in the past. Furthermore, just as Piccolo used the help of Pilaf’s slimy subordinates, Molo in turn uses an easily manipulated character such as Cranberry.

Freezer

The galactic tyrant is perhaps one of the villains who show the greatest similarities with Molo. The latter, in fact, goes up Namek to exterminate the inhabitants and take possession of the Spheres, a narrative element that winks at the saga centered on the main nemesis of Goku.

In addition, he shares many of his character aspects: sadism, disloyalty and the total disinterest towards his subordinates (just think of how Molo sacrifices Sagambo without any scruples or how he eliminates Shimorekka).

The clashes on Earth themselves are a clear reference to the two sagas in which Freezer is the main antagonist. In fact, the fights between the sorcerer’s henchmen and the Z warriors are a reference to the battle that took place in Resurrection of F.

Quite memorable is also one of the most sensational scenes of chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super: it is clearly inspired by the final battle with Freeza the moment in which Molo didn’t hesitate to attack Goku, despite the protagonist had given him the opportunity to recover in exchange for the promise to return to the cells of the Galactic Patrol.

Finally, an element that emerged in the last chapter, the sorcerer he never trained and considers training only for the weak: a character trait similar to that of Freeza who, were it not for the need to overcome the power of the Super Saiyan God, never needed to train, considering it useless.

Cell and the Androids

If with the two previous antagonists we have mostly seen similarities related to character and objectives, with Cell he Android we go to deepen the skills of this new villain. Molo possesses the ability to harness and absorb the energy of living beings. The gems it possesses on the palms and forehead, inherited from the absorption of Seven-Three, are a clear reference to the devices in possession Android 19 and 20 oa Super C-17 if we also wanted to consider Dragon Ball GT.

With Cell, on the other hand, the combinations are both of a character and capacity nature. Who has not seen the perfect being when Molo denigrates his opponents reputandoli constantly lower to him? Moreover, it shares the ability to mutate when it absorbs another living being, in this case the Android Seventhree, becoming more and more powerful. Just like the Perfect warrior, too, Molo is able to copy the techniques of others, and finally his deformed body following the clash with Goku seems to be inspired (as well as Merged Zamasu) to how Cell returned to being too slow a thug for Son Gohan’s deadly blows.

Babidi e Majin Bu

We then come to the last great enemies of the saga written and drawn by Akira Toriyama, Babidi e Majin Bu. With the first it shares the ability to useMagic powers which allow him, for example, to amplify the fighting strength of his subordinates.

However, it seems that Molo is much more skilled, as he is more able to exploit telekinesis and can use the energy of the planets he absorbs to eliminate his opponents. With the pink Demon, however, he shares the purely evil nature and some traits of their background. Both, in addition to belonging to the Demon family, faced the Kaioshin, finally being sealed by the power of a deity, and are considered destroyers of planets, even if in the case of Molo we are talking about a real drainage in order to become stronger. Another element that unites them is that they were the only characters to have faced all the Z warriors coming out winners, getting better match after match.