Dragon Ball Super: Molo is able to steal even the Ultra Instinct?

The villain of this Dragon Ball Super saga is Molo, a blue and white skinned being with goat-like features who is giving the protagonists a hard time. Now presented for more than a year, the enemy has magical powers that allow him to absorb the energy of his surroundings, rendering many characters helpless.

If at first Goku and Vegeta lost due to not knowing these abilities, in the most recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super they had to face the enhanced version of Molo. Indeed the bad he absorbed android 73 and also obtained its powers. Now he is therefore able to obtain the opposing techniques by grabbing the enemy by the neck, as he did with Vegeta.

In this condition, Molo would be able to get Goku's Ultra Instinct? For the moment the villain has not tried to obtain the techniques of the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super, also given his evident superiority, but if the first novelties foreseen by the Dragon Ball Super 63 spoilers were opponents, we could witness such a situation.

That of Goku is a technique of divine origin and therefore it is not certain that Molo can absorb it as he did with other abilities, but if he succeeds then it would really be the end of the protagonists.