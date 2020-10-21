Dragon Ball Super: Molo is able to master Ultra Instinct?

Dragon Ball Super introduced new transformations in the universe originally created by Akira Toriyama, up to the divine technique known as Ultra Instinct, which played a fundamental role in the clash with the sorcerer Molo, who, due to a serious mistake of the protagonist, returned to threaten the entire planet Earth.

Goku has indeed shown that he has not changed in the slightest since the events of Dragon Ball Z, giving his opponent a senzu with the promise from the villain to stay still and be quietly imprisoned. Naturally Molo, given the miraculous recovery of energy due to the action of the magic bean, decided to continue the fight, and while Goku was trying to strike up a conversation the Eater of Planets recovered his hand, cut by the angel Merus during their fight .

Getting her back used Merus’ stolen abilities to activate Ultra Instinct. But how was this possible? Molo is certainly a formidable opponent, who has many tricks up his sleeve, but is it really enough to absorb someone’s skills to access such a powerful technique? The answer appears to be positive, however the desire to increase its power created some problems for the villain’s body, which according to the words of Whis swells because it cannot sustain the angelic energy with which it came into contact.

Probably the weak point of Molo lies in the wanting only to absorb the energy and powers of others, without devoting himself personally to a specific training, which was underlined by Goku himself, which could designate the defeat of the antagonist. Molo cannot therefore exploit the powers of Merus in the best way, even if the last tables of the chapter have shown an apparent advantage, after the merger with the planet Earth.

Recall that Toriyama recently discussed the origins of Ultra Instinct in an interview, and we let you discover how Toriyama and Toyotaro collaborate in the making of the series.