Dragon Ball Super: Molo becomes a fantastic 3D model thanks to a fan

From many chapters of the new series Dragon Ball Super , Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō introduced us to a new antagonist, the sorcerer known as the Devourer of Planets, who immediately managed to put both Goku and the other Z Warriors in trouble, and also to win over fans of the work.

Although the latest developments are progressively leading us to conclusion of the Saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, and therefore to the hypothetical definitive defeat of the villain on duty, Molo will probably remain one of the best enemies ever created within the narrative multiverse that revolves around the adventures of the Saiyans and their companions.

Characterized by a skill that makes him seemingly invincible, Molo became even more powerful afterwards having absorbed the android into his body 73, thus obtaining both a new aspect and the ability to absorb the techniques of his opponents. To pay homage to the final form of Molo, the artist Sergio Pérez López, passionate about the series, has created a perfect 3D model of the character, of which you can find some images in the post at the bottom.

The rendering of the gem on the forehead, and of the microscopic details that go to form the new sorcerer design, make the final result incredibly close to Toyotarō’s style. Recall that the last fight between Molo and Goku is a tribute to Broly, and we leave you to the 5 new features that the series need to renew itself.