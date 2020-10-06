Dragon Ball Super: Molo and Beerus compete in a wonderful fan made poster

For a Dragon Ball fan, there is nothing more important than a good fight, and the last few chapters of Dragon Ball Super have set the stage for one of the most intense battles ever. While waiting for the reckoning, a fan asked himself an interesting question: how would the clash between the Beerus and Molo end?

The God of Destruction hasn’t made his move yet in the latest story arc, and many fans are convinced that the Planet Eater can, in fact, to be able to defeat him if he manages to absorb enough power. We will probably never know the answer to this question, but this has certainly not stopped the artist from Instagram falcoart to portray the warriors during a “staredown”, imagining the imminent clash between the two.

The wizard Molo turned out to be much more powerful than Goku and Vegeta, ed he easily managed to overwhelm both of them even in the Super Saiyan God version. For the moment it is difficult to say what Beerus’ exact level is, given that the God of Destruction has not entered the field since the Tournament of Power, but surely the next fight with Goku will give us more information on the real power of the new antagonist.

What do you think of it? Do you like the poster? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done it yet, then don’t miss the opportunity to take a look at our predictions on chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super, out next October 20.