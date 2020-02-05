Dragon Ball Super: Microsoft gives away the first season for a limited time

Share it:

It is not usual for a company like Microsoft to give series through its digital store. And much less than the caliber of Dragon Ball Super. But it has happened, it is completely real and you can check it in a moment.

In fact, although it is the series with audio in English or Japanese, it is possible to purchase the product with our European accounts. Indeed, the first season of this saga can be yours for free for a limited time.

This is a surprise, full-fledged, that Toei Animation has shared through its official Twitter account. So, you can get the first season of the series for free only today. From there, it runs through the Microsoft Movies and TV page.

The first season of Dragon Ball Super has 13 episodes. The good thing is that if you are left wanting more, there are interesting discounts right now for the rest of the series seasons. It is not usual for these "free trials" to be carried out in series, but it could be a reason to start being alert about it.

And if the language issue is not a problem and you are thinking of buying the entire series, you should know that the sales revolve around 70% discount, which implies the possibility of getting all seasons for less than 80 dollars.

On the other hand, right now it is not very clear what will happen with the series in the future and if it will follow the events that we have seen in the manga. However, we do know that we are currently working on a new film in the series. And as its creators have commented, it will have nothing to do with Broly's latest. Although it is unknown in what sense these statements have been made.

