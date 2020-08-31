Dragon Ball Super: Merus’ weapon takes us back to the origins of the series

Share it:

The story arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol of Dragon Ball Super introduced us to one of the most powerful villains ever seen in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, the sorcerer Molo, capable of absorbing the vital energy of people and planets and of assimilating the techniques of his opponents.

After being easily defeated, the Z Fighters were saved thanks to the timely intervention of Merus, who in addition to dealing directly with the Eater of Worlds, also helped Dende get there. During the fight, we saw the great martial skills of the angel, which this time however he decided to use too a weapon that recalls the magic stick used by Goku in the first series.

In fact, when there was still no talk of Saiyan, and transformations, Goku was indeed an incredible and expert fighter, but in his clashes he used Nyoi stick, a magical weapon capable of stretching practically indefinitely. After joining Karin’s abode to the Shrine of God, Goku stopped using the staff, which remains one of the most iconic weapons in the series.

Merus, in his fight with Molo, shows off his speed and technique, also thanks to the use of this particular rod, and just before disappearing, he manages to give the Z Warriors a clear advantage, destroying the gems on the sorcerer’s bodythus depriving him of the ability to absorb the techniques of others.

What do you think of this tribute to the first, historic, Dragon Ball series? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that the recent events of Dragon Ball Super could lead to a clash between Goku and the High Priest, and given the final table of chapter 63 Goku could finally reach the complete Ultra Instinct.