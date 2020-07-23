Dragon Ball Super: Merus risks being canceled?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball Super it suddenly became brutal and bloody, with a series of twists and turns that took the readers' breath away. The fate of the Earth now seems to hang in the balance and the one who can save it is not one of the Z Warriors. But is this fighter also going to face certain death?

In Chapter 62 Toyotaro apparently shattered the public's expectations, knocking out both Goku and Vegeta, effectively eliminating the only two warriors able to stand up to Pier. Unexpectedly, when the worst seemed well served, a mysterious angelic figure intervened in the battle by opening a crack in the barrier to allow Dende to enter and treat the wounded.

Soon after, Merus appeared on the battlefield in galactic patrol clothes, confident and ready to stop the deadly wizard. However, the situation remains extremely delicate as the Angels cannot violate a single taboo: the neutrality. When Merus intervenes in affairs not within his competence, therefore, the safeguard valve of the Universe should activate, which should instantly cancel the offending Angel.

This, in order not to resort to a sensational plot hole, will have to be clarified in the next chapters, perhaps finally demonstrating the real identity of Molo who, according to some theory, could be a god of destruction. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation, what developments do you expect? Let us know with a comment below.