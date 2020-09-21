Dragon Ball Super: Merus’ last big lesson for Goku

If Goku became the reckless hero we know today, it is because in the course of his adventure he was surrounded by figures who helped him grow. Let’s think for example of Master Roshi, fundamental during adolescence, or of Whis, thanks to whom he reached new heights. The last lesson, however, he received from Merus.

Without the teachings he received, Goku would not be the proud and powerful Saiyan from Dragon Ball Super now. But in life you never stop learning, e a new life lesson was given to Goku da Merus.

In chapter 64 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku is finally back in the running to finally take down Molo, antagonist of the new narrative arc. If the Saiyan can rival the evil sorcerer it is though only merit of Merus, who sacrificed himself for the good of humanity.

“I learned another important lesson from Merus”says Goku to Jaco. “I’m not fighting alone. I was saved by Vegeta, and also by Dende. In the end, I forced Merus to give up his life. But he didn’t do it for me, he did it for our Universe.”.

In Dragon Ball Super, Goku mainly fought for become the most powerful fighter in the multiverse, but the Saiyan has now found, or rather found, a new awareness. Goku fights for the sake of Earth and his friends, and not just for himself.

Goku is back to a nobility of mind that had not been seen for a long time time. After all, if he has come to rival even angels, the credit is solely due to his good intentions. With this new mental status, his Ultra Instinct unleashed in the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super can finally prove superior. Meanwhile, thanks to a fan, the battle between Molo and Goku from Dragon Ball Super has come in color.