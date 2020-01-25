Dragon Ball Super: Master Roshi does not lose his habit in the last chapter

Share it:

The current narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super it is succeeding in the aim of amalgamating both the protagonists – Goku and Vegeta – and the rest of the Z Warriors, thanks to the use of the latter against the Moro soldiers who invaded the Earth.

The involvement of the terrestrials – during the course of the entire series – has gradually decreased, due to the ever wider gap of power with the Saiyans and especially with the enemies who threaten the peace and integrity of their planet.

However, inclusive sagas such as that of the Tournament of Power and the current one demonstrate the possibility of being able to stage iconic characters such as Tenshinan, Crillin, Master Roshi, Yamcha, and Chaiotzu, making them useful for the purpose of narrative development.

Among these – Crillin and Maestro Muten were the protagonists of a fun curtain – in the middle of the hunt for Moro's henchmen. The two initially decide to split from the rest of the group to catch a specific target, but once located, the Genius of the Turtle lets himself go to one of his sexual instincts at the sight of some particularly attractive warriors – leaving Crillin alone and starting their run.

Muten clearly loses clarity and reassures his partner by telling him that he can very well get by himself, although his enemy is not exactly easy to reach, immediately managing to deal a clean blow to Crillin.

To know how the outcome of the clash will end, and the sorties of Master Roshi, we will have to wait the publication of chapter 57.

Toyotaro introduced the secret member of the Ginew Squad. In light of the events of the last chapter, has the time for a power-up for Gohan finally come?