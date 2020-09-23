Dragon Ball Super: Master Roshi destroys Yamcha with a dig

After forgetting to invite Yamcha to the famous Tournament of Power, in the latest Dragon Ball Super arc, the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, we see the human warrior more protagonist than in the past series, while the master Roshi has proved himself a worthy member of Universe 7.

Almost risking his life in the tournament, the master was defeated but managed to eliminate opponents before being forced to leave the ring.

Twitter user, ZankyeGaming, created a montage of a Dragon Ball Super clip, where we see Master Roshi telling Yamcha “don’t die, please”, Turning the knife in the scourge of the desert bandit, defeated in the saga of Dragon Ball Z by Vegeta e Nappa during the invasion of the Saiyans on earth.

Actually Yamcha didn’t die that much, he only went through the other twice. The first time was in the aforementioned kamikaze attack against the two very powerful Saiyans, while the second was at the hands of Majin Bu, as the frightening pink threat destroyed the earth.

Also Goku basically he officially died twice (if we don’t count the battle with Hit in Dragon Ball Super when his heart stopped).

In your opinion, who would win in a duel between Yamcha and Master Roshi and why?