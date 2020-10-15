Dragon Ball Super: many revelations in the new interview from Toriyama to Ultra Instinct

V-Jump is the magazine where it has been published for years Dragon Ball Super. This manga is written and drawn by Toyotaro but in reality also the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Uchida, and the historical mangaka Akira Toriyama have a great role in the making of the stories. The editor reveals this and other dynamics in a lengthy interview.

Uchida works on the series together with Toyotaro and Toriyama . First Toyotaro prepares the storyboards and passes them to Uchida who checks them and then turns them to Toriyama. Due to this extra control of the Dragon Ball mangaka, Toyotaro’s preparatory plates are very well detailed.

The first Dragon Ball Super 65 spoilers released by the magazine to anticipate the contents a bit and keep readers on their toes stop at page 8. However, from page 9 according to the editor Uchida there will be a big twist. The other person on the staff who is presenting the video has the complete tables and was amazed at the choice to stop the public previews right on page 8.

The story of the Molo saga is at its climax, which means that we will soon move towards a new arc of Dragon Ball Super.

. In two days, therefore on October 16, the editor Uchida will be in a meeting with the mangaka to decide how to continue. At this point they will have to deal with reducing all the history choices prepared by Toyotaro and Toriyama until they reach the definitive ones that will mark the new course. Usually you go from 10 ideas to 3.

According to Uchida and others, "Migatte no Gokui", which is what we know as Ultra Instinct or Quintessence of Instinct, is a cool name. Uchida says they decided that Goku would take this direction in a meeting when Ultra Instinct was created. With those first discussions, Uchida didn't expect that there would also be a change of look, for this reason Toriyama's choice to create Goku with silver hair surprises. They then talk about a pun in "Migatte no Gokui", where Migatte refers to the body moving on its own regardless of the character's will.

. They then talk about a pun in “Migatte no Gokui”, where Migatte refers to the body moving on its own regardless of the character’s will.

In meetings there is this level of power: Toriyama 100 million, Toyotaro 10 million and Uchida -100. There is great compatibility between Toriyama and Toyotaro and it seems that their ideas always travel on the same tracks without colliding. The two simply tend to adhere to each other's ideas but perhaps adding their own details. Another level metaphor: Goku is Toriyama, Vegeta is Toyotaro, Yamcha is Uchida.

and it seems that their ideas always travel on the same tracks without colliding. The two simply tend to adhere to each other’s ideas but perhaps adding their own details. Another level metaphor: Goku is Toriyama, Vegeta is Toyotaro, Yamcha is Uchida.

Uchida says he is lucky to be able to attend the meetings as he is a huge Dragon Ball fan.

The Volume 14 of Dragon Ball Super will be released on December 4th and will gather up to chapter 64.

