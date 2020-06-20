Dragon Ball Super: let's discover the secrets of Vegeta's new technique with a video

Share it:

After the publication of chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super on MangaPlus fans of the new series signed Toriyama and Toyotarō were surprised by the return in style of the Prince of Saiyans, who openly facing the wizard Molo showed a new, incredible, ability. Let's find out the details together.

Once on Earth Vegeta directly tells Goku to step aside, and leave the battle with Molo to him. Despite the initial doubts of his companions, the pride and awareness of being able to put his opponent in difficulty make Vegeta succeed in his aim, also showing off a new, amazing, technical, learned on Yardrat.

"Forced Spiritual Fission" this is the new ace in the sleeve of the Prince of Saiyans, and as it is described in our video, linked to the article, this technique is able to absorb energy from the pier, forming a sphere that Vegeta then throws directly at Molo. In the approximately 50 plates of Toyotarō we have seen numerous attacks of this type, and considering Vegeta's words, it seems that the Saiyan is doing all this to redeem himself.

A very important aspect, which will bring new changes in the Dragon Ball Super narrative, concerns the ability to return the energy particles to the places from which it was absorbed in the past, we see the planet Neo Namek, with its inhabitants, come back to life.

We also remember that Molo has reached its final form, does it mean that we are close to the conclusion of the saga?