Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Kulilin as Roshi in this fan art, will we ever see him at the highest levels?

June 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the first characters to be added to the Dragon Ball universe was Krillin. The bald-headed little boy who corrupted the famous Master Roshi then became an inseparable companion of Goku, although for Toriyama it would have lasted little, at least in the initial plans. And instead we find him fighting also in Dragon Ball Super.

The boy has repeatedly proved to be the earthly stronger and inevitably behind the giants of the galaxy like Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and Piccolo. But he never lost heart and also in the new anime and manga of Dragon Ball Super he continues to train to become stronger and stronger and to protect his planet.

The Kapasuso fan, however, wants him even more powerful, and transmits this opinion through a fan art also published on the well-known social Reddit. The illustration you can see at the bottom of the news shows a Kulilin fully empowered as Master Roshi did several times during the Dragon Ball saga. At maximum power, this Kulilin swells at a muscular level and becomes bigger, unleashing a limitless force with a lightning aura.

READ:  The 100 Season 7: Everything we know thus far!

We will certainly not see it in the current saga with Molo, where another intervention may be needed to save the Earth. While remaining in the fan art environment, another Dragon Ball fan tried to draw Goku in the Studio Ghibli version.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.