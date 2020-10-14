Dragon Ball Super: Kefla has reached Super Saiyan 3 in this incredible sketch

The saga of the Tournament of Power by Dragon Ball Super it allowed us to meet extraordinary warriors ready to defend their Universe. In the ranks of Universe 6 we have seen the debut of Kefla; but what would it look like reaching Super Saiyan 3?

One of the new Dragon Ball Super's most loved characters is Kefla, a fusion of Kale and Caulifla with Potara earrings. The powerful warrior is able to combine the second level of the Super Saiyan with the status of the legendary Super Saiyan of Kale. But despite the incredible level of power, Kefla was unable to defeat Goku, who got rid of it with a prodigious Kamehameha. But a fan of the saga imagined what would have happened if Kefla had been able to reach Super Saiyan 3. The work created by Toriyama is often the protagonist of these incredible creations.

On Reddit, artist SSJ4MAL shared a sketch of her that shows what Kefla would look like if he had reached Super Saiyan 3 during the battle with Goku. As per tradition, the Saiyan warrior’s hair has grown up to touch her feet and her facial features are much more pronounced, almost wild.

Would this transformation be enough to knock Goku out? Probably not; from what we learned during the Dragon Ball Super course, the Super Saiyan 3 drains the energy much more intensely than the Super Saiyan God. The result of the clash, therefore, it would not have changed. However, Kefla Super Saiyan 3 would certainly delight fans.