Dragon Ball Super: Kefla arrives but merged with the Metamor dance, according to a fan art

During Dragon Ball Z we got acquainted, during the Majin Buu saga, of the fusion technique. One of these is activated through a dance called Metamor dance, one of the best techniques of Dragon Ball. The other one is activated with Potara earrings. Both reappear in Dragon Ball Super.

Besides Goku and Vegeta, there is also another couple who launched themselves into using this technique. We are talking about Kale and Caulifla, the two saiyans of the universe six who during the Tournament of Power exploit the power of the earrings Potara to join in a very powerful warrior, Kefla.

But what would it have been like if the two girls had joined together by exploiting the merger with Metamor's dance? The DaZe fan on Twitter shows us the potential result of this union. As you can see below, the new individual would naturally retain some distinctive traits of Kale and Caulifla. Of course, the classic fusion clothes that we have often seen wearing in Gotenks and Gogeta would also appear.

Speculations would then start on the name that would probably take Caulifla's initials and the final letters of Kale, thus obtaining something like Caule. What do you think of the design of this version of the Dragon Ball Super girls made by the fan? And speaking of the anime, is a second season really necessary for Dragon Ball Super?